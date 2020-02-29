Mike Moran of Kokomo sends this Jeer for the community's reaction to the anti-Muslim Facebook posts of two separate District 4 representatives to the Kokomo Common Council:
"Shame on Roger Stewart for daring to say, based on the history of this nation, we have Judeo-Christian roots that run deep.
"Shame on him for not agreeing with the secularists who have twisted our history.
"Shame on Roger Stewart and Greg Jones for believing that Sharia Law and the U.S. Constitution are totally incompatible.
"It amazes me how people are so worried a Christian prayer is said, but if Muslims want to set up enclaves of an Islamic theocracy, they not only open the door they pave the driveway.
"I am also a little disappointed in the Howard County GOP for such a quick, knee-jerk reaction. While the statements by the politicians were inartful in today’s world, the over reaction tells me there is more than a kernel of truth there and what they said did not mean they couldn’t support that district.
"Just don’t come into my home and try to change the furniture."
