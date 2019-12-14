Harold Wilson of Corydon sends this Jeer for Sen. Mike Braun's allegiance to President Trump:
"CEOs of companies are like dictators, in that what they say, goes, and whoever disagrees with them or doesn't do what they say is fired.
"It seems President Trump thought he could run the government like he did his businesses and regularly abused his powers of office. So in the wake of the impeachment hearings, I contacted Sen. Braun and asked him to support the impeachment of the president.
"He answered, saying: 'I was elected by the people of Indiana to support President Trump in his efforts to change business as usual in Washington, D.C. That is what I intend to do as your United States Senator.'
"Now, I may be wrong, but I thought senators were supposed to support the United States of America, not any single individual. This makes me question his loyalties."
