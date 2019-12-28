Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association, sends this Jeer for economist Michael Hicks' assertion that the Hoosier State has a hospital monopoly problem:
"It is disappointing to see Dr. Michael Hicks double down on his original study released earlier this fall that was not only riddled with embarrassing mistakes but used sloppy methodology to draw inaccurate conclusions about the true drivers of health care costs in Indiana.
"The Indiana Hospital Association stands by the independent review of Dr. Hicks’ work done by NERA Economic Consulting, which is nationally known for its expertise in antitrust and public policy. Stanford economist Paul Wong, Ph.D., led a thorough, independent analysis and concluded that Indiana does not have a hospital monopoly problem and that Hicks’ 'severely flawed' approach 'provides a misleading picture of Indiana hospital concentration.'
"Health care is complex, and providers, insurance companies, and other stakeholders must collaborate to make it more affordable. Indiana’s hospitals are committed to and focused on making health care more affordable while maintaining the quality and access Hoosiers expect, not on irresponsibly assigning blame."
