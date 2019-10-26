Ondis Brantley of Kokomo sends this Jeer for the Democratic Party:
"Radicalism, hate and political terrorism have become powerful tools in the hands of those who would destroy this country. The United States has lost its unification and forgotten its guiding principle, 'One nation under God.'
"The Democratic Party is on a destructive course that has created a civil war in our government. Its justification for its actions is a maniacal hatred for our president. Truth no longer matters to them, the security of our people no longer matters to them, and the sovereignty of our country no longer matters to them. The only thing that does matter to them is gaining total political power and making America a socialist country.
"Socialism will be the strongest issue in the 2020 election cycle for the first time in American history. Many younger Americans are unaware socialism is a system of society or group living in which there is no private property.
"Democracy is a government by the people, rule of the majority, a government in which the supreme power is vested in the people, common sense and the freedom to work for the American dream.
"Totalitarianism is a centralized control by an autocratic authority, total government control by one individual or a small group of leaders. The Democrats who control Congress are playing a very dangerous game that, if they are successful, will jeopardize America's economy and security for decades to come.
"While the Democrats fight President Trump on border control, America is being overrun by world poverty, and the communists are driving a wedge across Central America."
