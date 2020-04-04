Jim Straeter of Rochester sends this Jeer for INDOT's plans for J-turns on U.S. 31:
"With focus on current issues such as the 2020 election cycle and COVID-19, other issues are easily ignored. I believe that one issue we should prioritize and cannot afford to ignore is the U.S. 31 update plan that the Indiana Department of Transportation is pursuing. Road modifications will impact our personal and commercial lives for decades and everyone should be aware of those plans.
"The current plan for U.S. 31 and Indiana 110 at the Fulton/Marshall County line as well at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Wabash Avenue calls for “an alternative intersection design,” according to a quote by Scott Manning who is INDOT’s strategic communications director. Those alternates include U-turns and J-turns per Mr. Manning’s quotes that were published in The Sentinel on March 5, 2020.
"Fulton County residents don’t have to look back too far to see that road changes like the overpass on Indiana 14 and U.S. 31 can greatly improve safety. What was known as 'Junkyard Junction' has proven to be a safe situation, albeit with eliminating access to U.S. 31 from Indiana 14.
"I do not believe that U-turns or J -turns provide enough safety enhancements for the cost reduction they provide. Rather, full-fledged interchanges should be installed where access to U.S. 31 is warranted.
"A Missouri Department of Transportation study of 19 J-turns in Missouri showed only a 25% reduction in accidents. Closer to home, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby questioned whether a newly installed J-turn at Indiana 25 and 800 West in Carroll County was going to reduce accidents, stating that a J-turn 'gets confusing.'
"As citizens, we are owed an opportunity to understand what local transportation changes are being planned. Semi traffic, which is a huge part of agricultural product movement, will be particularly impacted by these proposed changes.
"Our local legislators should be soliciting input and should be providing much better detail than vague 'options … being considered,' as Mr. Manning referenced.
"At the earliest opportunity, our state legislators should provide clear details of what U.S. 31 changes are coming at every road crossing in our county.
"Additionally, solid numbers on costs for these changes, how they will impact commercial transportation, emergency vehicle travel, etc., must be provided so citizens who will live with these changes can have a voice in the matter.
"The installation of J-turns is a bad idea, period. They are not safe, they will require regular merging of traffic in the left lane of U.S. 31, and they’ll ultimately cost more than standard interchanges such as the one at Indiana 25.
"More traffic accidents, added travel time for emergency vehicles and semis avoiding use of them to keep from having to merge into left lane high speed traffic will be the result of the current J-turn plans from INDOT."
