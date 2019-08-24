Lex Renshaw of Kokomo sends this Jeer for Democratic mayoral candidate Abbie Smith's talk of civility in politics:
"Your articles in the papers, your coffee talks, are nothing but fluff. You don't give us solutions. You don't give us numbers. You talk about taking the high road, but what does that even mean?
"You're connected to a powerful political party that has done nothing but go on the defensive any time it is slightly critiqued.
"A party that has put out attacks against other candidates rather than put out it's platform.
"A party that has been in control for more than a decade in Kokomo and has gutted our public safety, among other departments.
"A party that has not been transparent. A party that seems to only care about getting its agenda done and lining its pockets.
"How can you take the high road when you're backed by a party that does these things?"
