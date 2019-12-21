Daniel Grimes of Goshen sends this Jeer for President Trump's alleged impeachable actions:
"I have watched with great interest the impeachment hearings, and find it difficult to comprehend how so many of our elected officials can only view this in a partisan light.
The U.S. Constitution, the guiding document of our democratic republic, needs to be read and understood by every citizen, especially by those in charge of one of our three branches of government. It doesn’t matter if one is a Democrat or a Republican, we are first of all Americans, individuals given the privilege of living in a free and democratic society.
"I am concerned, deeply concerned for our country, and our ability to hold true to our foundational precepts. If the rule of law is not to be followed, we fail to have a civil society. If we fail to hold President Trump accountable for his actions, we no longer have a democratic republic, but a country ruled by either an autocrat, a tyrant or a dictator.
"Even if you have questions about the veracity of the actions that firsthand witnesses have testified to, should you not at least want to obtain further clarity? Unfortunately Jackie Walorski, my representative in the House of Representatives, voted against holding any investigations, which indicates that she has turned a blind eye to the actions of the president and is unwilling to serve as a check on behavior that is questionable at best.
"Anyone with any knowledge of the Constitution who honestly and openly listened to the facts that have been presented understands that the behavior of the president is problematic, and poses a threat to our democracy. The evidence is clear, the president abused the power of the highest office in the land and flagrantly obstructed valid congressional investigations."
