Stephen Wilson of Kokomo sends this Jeer to the person who removed two political signs from his yard, and the leadership of the Trump administration:
I want to thank the hooligans who, during the night of Oct. 21-22, stole from my yard two Biden signs. This thievery only convinces me that Trump and his minions have little respect for property rights and freedom of speech, and furthermore have little, if any respect, for law and order.
I have been a Republican all my life. However, since his inauguration, I have viewed the actions of President Trump and his government with extreme disquiet.
He has failed to coordinative an effective national response to the coronavirus pandemic, and, from my perspective, his government’s actions with respect to coronavirus has often favored certain states and cities over others.
He has failed to respect the differing opinions of others, belittling these individuals rather than responding in a concise and reasoned response in opposition to their opinions.
He has attempted to destroy with a sledge hammer a trading system that has taken years to cobble together, and which, overall, has improved the lives of the citizens of the United States.
He has condoned the antics of extremist groups whose conduct, if allowed, would destroy the institutions of this nation and its states.
He is, overall, disrespectful of females.
He has failed to recognize that there often is a difference between what is good for Trump and good for the United States, or, if he does recognize such a difference, always chooses what is good for Trump.
Finally and more importantly, he has caused Republican representatives and senators, whether sitting in the U.S. Congress or the Indiana General Assembly, to display little leadership capabilities, or to express differing opinions, always toeing the Trumpian line.
