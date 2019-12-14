Mike Moran of Kokomo sends this Jeer for the articles of impeachment against the president:
"Much is being bandied about, with both the impeachment articles and the IG report hitting the street almost simultaneously. Like almost everything today, we see each side showing how polarized we are. Funny thing is the strongest article the Dems put forth also demonstrated the shoe fits on the Dems.
"This whole process has been one of the biggest abuses of power in the history of Congress. Oh, the Democrats claim they followed precedent, but even the slightest cursory review shows little similarity in timing and balance.
"President Trump, I think, wasn’t going after Joe Biden and son to improve his election, but instead because there was 'something rotten in Denmark.' If Biden was innocent, he’d encourage an investigation to prove it. Just the vigorous fight to not look tells me there is something there.
"How could you take Biden's son and pay him something around $56K a month? Ask yourself two questions. 1) If this was Donald Jr. would it still look stinky? 2) Would Hunter Biden have gotten the job if Joe wasn’t vice president? Either one as a yes, and it should be investigated fully.
"Now did the IG say what Comey, Clapper, and Brennan are now saying? Hardly. Comey’s FBI committed 17 serious errors of either omission or inaccuracy. The other two jokers were not looked at by Horowitz and one can only hope Durham will. Remember the IG could only look at current DOJ personnel, so to say there was no political hanky panky is at best only partially true.
"If I were a field agent, I would be crying how some Washington bozos ruined the reputation of an FBI that should be the premier law-enforcement organization in the world. Once again, the swamp strikes."
