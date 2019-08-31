Abbie Smith, Democratic candidate for mayor of Kokomo, sends this Jeer for out-of-state landlords who ignore repairing properties they rent out:
"Last weekend while out canvassing, I visited with a grandmother of three, who served our country in the United States Navy. With The Temptations playing in the background, she shared her concerns for her grandsons and the community.
"One of the boys came up and asked, 'Can you help us?'
"I asked what he needed help with, and he replied their landlord wouldn’t fix the broken electrical outlets in one of the rooms in their house. I asked his grandmother to help me understand, and she shared they have a terrible time getting anything repaired because their landlord lives out of state.
"I hear this same story all too often. We must hold absentee landlords accountable for their part of the agreement with their renters. Unfortunately, state landlord/tenant laws are written very favorably for landlords, and are not renter-friendly.
"Our best tools are to use code enforcement to require landlords to clean up or improve the property, and fine them if they don’t comply in a timely manner. Many of the fines have been capped by the state.
"While I might not have been able to help that little boy get his grandmother’s house fixed, I was able to help his grandma with some other immediate needs.
"She uses a wheelchair, doesn’t have access to her own transportation, and did not have a photo ID. I was able to connect her with the Spirit of Kokomo and a local nonprofit. Now, she’ll have a new photo ID and will get to vote on Nov. 5.
"In your service, Dorothy."
