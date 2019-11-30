Lance Shelby of Russiaville sends this Jeer for line breaks in obituaries and trail sign thieves:
“I have a complaint about the Kokomo Tribune obituaries in the print addition. I hope that students don’t read the Tribune obituaries and think that it is correct to split a one-syllable word in the middle at the end of a line and continue on the next line, such as ‘read’ (re- on one line and ad on the next).
“Also, a two-syllable word that has double letters in the middle like “really” shouldn’t be split like (rea- on one line and lly on the next). I wasn’t very good myself in school English grammar, but I learned the correct way to split a word from one line to the next. The Tribune should have editors that can show good journalism.
“I also have a Jeer to the person who removed and stole the ‘Portage’ arrow sign the Wildcat Guardians installed at the new portage trail around the waterworks dam on Wildcat Creek that indicates where the trail starts. This was installed as a safety measure, to prevent paddlers from getting swept across the dam.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.