D. Bruce Roberts, Ph.D., of Kokomo, sends this Jeer for President Trump's conduct during the coronavirus pandemic:
"An analysis of the president’s handling of the current COVID-19 crisis in this country illustrates some of his problems.
"The Mayo Clinic has a list to match up with his behavior in this crisis and before: 'Has an exaggerated sense of self-importance; has a sense of entitlement and requires constant, excessive admiration; expects to be recognized as superior even without achievements that warrant it; exaggerates achievements and talents; monopolizes conversations and belittles or looks down on people he perceives as inferior; expects special favors and unquestioning compliance with his expectations; takes advantage of others to get what he wants; has an inability or unwillingness to recognize the needs and feelings of others; behaves in an arrogant or haughty manner, coming across as conceited, boastful and pretentious,'
"In addition, persons with this problem also: 'Become impatient or angry when they don't receive special treatment; … easily feel slighted; react with rage or contempt and try to belittle the other person to make themselves appear superior; have difficulty regulating emotions and behavior,” according to the Mayo Clinic.
"There is not space here to illustrate each of these, but if you have been paying attention, you may recognize these conducts from our president.
"Persons who exhibit these behaviors are displaying: 'Narcissistic personality disorder … a mental condition in which people have an inflated sense of their own importance, a deep need for excessive attention and admiration, troubled relationships, and a lack of empathy for others. But behind this mask of extreme confidence lies a fragile self-esteem that's vulnerable to the slightest criticism,' says the Mayo Clinic.
"Persons with these symptoms are emotionally unstable. In fact, because they think they are right about everything and not open to other perspectives, these kinds of persons can be very destructive and dangerous in leadership positions.
"My opinion is that Donald Trump exhibits characteristics of narcissistic personality disorder. He has insisted that his intuitions are correct despite scientific evidence to the contrary, and many Americans will die because of it. For his sake as well as ours, we must vote him out of office."
