Robert Mason, D.V.M., of Kokomo sends this Jeer for columnist John Krull's backhanded compliment of Gov. Eric Holcomb:
"He couldn’t do it! Mr. Krull just couldn’t do it! There was just no way he could compliment a governor for doing the right thing without undoing it with a string of insults about his presentation style.
"After all, Gov. Holcomb is a Republican. Giving him a totally unjaundiced compliment would have sullied his ultra-liberal reputation as a journalist. He also could not compliment Gov. Holcomb without adding his almost daily biased vitriol of President Donald Trump.
"The observant reader should note that Mr. Krull was exhibiting the same behavior that he was pointing out regarding the president. Leveling insult and divisive criticism in the midst of criticizing insulting divisive behavior in another. Clearly he is unaware of the Golden Rule or at least feels it does not apply to journalism.
"Besides flinging insults at the governor, Mr. Krull couldn’t even manage to be faithful to the truth. (That is still a thing in journalism, right?). While stating that Gov. Holcomb did the right thing, 'he only did it because he didn’t have a choice.'
"Indeed, the governor did have a choice, as is illustrated by states that still have not given direction to their citizens, most notably Florida. And this from a leader and mentor in a college journalism school. With his leadership, I imagine there is little hope for the graduates of Franklin College to enter into a career in unbiased, honest journalism.
"America, if ever, now needs us all to practice kindness and peaceful, honest communication. This kind of extreme agenda-driven editorial just reflects and represents the toxic environment our political world has become."
