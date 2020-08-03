Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 77F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.