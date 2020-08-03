Brad Knigga of Russiaville sends the Tribune a Jeer for an editorial advocating mail-in voting:
The recent editorial regarding voting by mail belongs in the comic section of the paper. The idea of listening to organizations that are lock-step in line with the Democratic Party is laughable.
I am for ANY voting system that can ensure that there is integrity in the votes. The proponents of voting by mail have not been able to demonstrate any reasonable ideas to ensure such integrity.
