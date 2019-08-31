Wayne Bunker of Peru sends this Jeer for his city's political leadership:
"Your front-page story today (Aug. 29, 2019) concerning the closing of Schneider Electric shows the sad reality of what is happening in what is called the Rustbelt of the Midwest. This is not new, nor will end anytime soon. We have antiquated industries that have workers who do not have the skills needed for advanced manufacturing, this is the requirement of the modern industrial age.
"While this is a sad reality, it is a reality. We should be thanking this company for the 100-year lifespan that it had in our community. The comments by our current mayor provides a glimpse of the overall mentality of our community, one that does not reflect well when one is trying to attract new businesses to our community.
"Would you want to locate to a community where the mayor has spoken ill of a business, first the railroads, now a factory.
"The true issue is that we have for decades been electing people who have no experience in creating jobs or even have been in businesses themselves creating jobs.
"In this current round of elections, we have a mayor who has done nothing in four years, as we have gone further backwards; one running who has no platform or detailed plans or the experience to implement any such plan, just close to 40 years living off the city government and now looking for a new paycheck; and finally, a third option of one who has some limited business and government experience, but most likely underestimates the depth of the problems our community faces.
"I have lived in this community for almost 70 years and have seen a continual downhill slid the past 50 years, especially during the last 20 where we have lost almost a fifth of our population. We, as a community, have assets that no community around us has: two major highways, a major runway and a major rail line. It is truly sad that we have so much and we get so little because of the inept leadership we currently have and the leadership we keep electing."
