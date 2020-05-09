Glen Boise of Kokomo sends this Jeer for President Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic:
"A recent correspondent called for us to respect President Trump and recognize his 'goodness.' The question must be asked: What goodness?
"Let us remember how President Donald Trump has botched our nation's response to the current COVID-19 pandemic:
"He dismantled offices and crippled with budget cuts the various agencies intended to protect us from the new diseases that have appeared every few years like Ebola, SARS, MERS, HIV, swine flu, bird flu, and all the others. (Had to 'drain the swamp' of those 'deep state' people who know a thing or two about dealing with new diseases after all. Doing so ignores that the job of the government is, 'to protect the public health, safety and general welfare.')
"He ignored repeated warnings from the remaining American intelligence agencies that a new disease was appearing in Wuhan, China, starting in November, again in December and January. (Forewarned is forearmed after all. He did not need any warnings from the Chinese nor the WHO. He was warned by fellow Americans whom he ignored.)
"He left us flat-footed and unprepared, as a result, when COVID-19 appeared on our shores. (Ignoring that 'An ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure.')
"He has repeatedly denied the dangers of this new disease that experience has shown is over 32 times more dangerous to our lives than colds or the flu.
"He is supporting those calling for sacrificing the lives of the elderly, the unhealthy, and others to die from COVID-19 for the sake of the profits of Wall Street moguls and his wealthy friends.
"He has told the various state governors that they were on their own dealing with the pandemic. (Forgetting that, in the words of President Truman, 'The Buck Stops Here' at the desk of the president.)
"He has repeatedly undermined the advice of the few remaining competent professionals around him, like Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx. He has fired others who dared contradict him by telling the truth.
"He is still failing to arrange for providing adequate quantities of the much-needed equipment, materials, and testing competent professionals have repeatedly told us are still needed to cope with the pandemic. (He even denied he had any responsibility to help out our states' responses.)
"He is encouraging the violation of state governors' common sense orders protecting the public health and safety of their state's citizens.
"He is bragging how GREAT he has done keeping the death rate from COVID-19 so low. (The USA, with 4% of the world's population, has a third of the COVID-19 cases and a quarter of the deaths. More Americans have died from COVID-19 than died during the long Vietnam War. The death toll is actually higher than reported. Others have died at home, untested, after being repeatedly told by radical conservative commentators that COVID-19 was just like having a cold or the flu. So they did not seek treatment.)
"Are you proud of such GREATNESS? Are you prepared to sacrifice your lives and the lives of your families for the GREATNESS of Donald Trump and the profits of his wealthy friends? Tell us what 'goodness' are we ignoring?"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.