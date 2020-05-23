Kent Blacklidge, Ph.D., of Kokomo sends this Jeer to Purdue University for continuing to accept students from China:
"It is time for Purdue to examine its position toward students from the Republic of China. It has become crystal clear that China is and has been the greatest danger to the future of the United States of America.
"There are stories after stories about China stealing research and intellectual property from United States educational institutions, research centers, and private enterprise. Chinese students at universities such as Purdue are right in the middle of this.
"It has been made clear that any knowledge gained by Chinese citizens from the United States is to be given to the communist government of China. Failure to do so can result in dire consequences for the Chinese citizen and related others. Read the news.
"My last time on the Purdue campus was in the late 1980s. It included the time of the Tiananmen Square protests. A Chinese grad student in my research group sought and obtained asylum in the USA. He did not go back home. Rather, he became a faculty member at the University of Wisconsin. I don’t know if he ever got to see his family again. This was 30 years ago. China has not changed. It has only gotten worse.
"I realize that Purdue loves the money from Chinese and other foreign students. I feel sure it is sizeable. However, at this point in history, encouraging and taking dollars from China borders on anti-Americanism in my opinion. The dollars are tainted.
"The attempt to bring China into being a friendly nation has failed. The effort goes back as far as President Nixon. China wants to rule the world, which means dominating the United States of America both economically and militarily.
"I thank God that we have a president who sees what has happened over many decades. It must stop. What must stop the process that puts Chinese students in positions to steal research and intellectual property. Purdue, again, is the wrong kind of example. Time to change."
