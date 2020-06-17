We have had three months of radical physical distancing. The novel virus that has reached our shores and has killed many Americans. It has also brought important lessons.
First, we have brilliant scientists, excellent doctors and medical facilities, but the material supplies that are needed and the production and distribution system for supplies and personnel is insufficient. We need to redesign the systems themselves. How can the tasks of health production take place in a postmodern, post-pandemic USA? Greater minds than mine will work on it, and it will take policy, imagination, and resources to alter our health care. It’s not the personnel – the people working in health care are true heroes and heroines. But the coronavirus has shown us our health care system is broken and in need of major renovation. To do: Reorder health care resources, create better coordination and access.
Second, we have a moderate percentage of older people (65+) compared to other highly developed nations, but we lack adequate systems for those who need extrafamilial care. Whether due to medical needs or disabilities that cannot be managed well at home or due to social needs that lead people to live in congregate settings, our current architecture, design principles, and institutions for elders are failing. The number of deaths of older people is a high proportion of the deaths overall, and the majority of deaths to older people were in residential settings providing medical or care services, commonly called nursing homes. Designed for staff efficiency, profit or affordability, they have always been high risk environments for infectious disease, sexual abuse, and physical neglect and abuse. The coronavirus has shown us our care system for elderly citizens is broken and in need of major renovation. To do: Develop new care environments and community contexts for aging individuals.
Third, equally appalling is the racial disparity in deaths due to the coronavirus. Yes, it may be related to the racial inequalities in economic resources that lead to differentials in risk factors. Yes, racial bias in treatment and differential availability of health care is real and results in greater difficulty in getting medical care in emergency and ordinary illnesses. Differential in job type, housing resources, and ability to socially distance add to the mix. When this ongoing crisis was crosscut by another ongoing crisis of police brutality, we are reminded of the extraordinary violence, abuse, and multiple risks people of color face. Police encounters, assault and incarceration rates, and the associated risks for early demise have been outrageously high for people of color. The coronavirus, and terrible events that happened within our time of national distancing and has actually led to us breaking our social distancing to demonstrate, has shown us our racial equality system is broken, and made out of distorted parts to start with, and in need of major renovation. To do: Develop policies that dismantle institutional racism.
Fourth, people of all races live in poverty. The coronavirus differentially impacts the poor, including the working poor. Although the risk of being poor is greater for black citizens, the number of impoverished, hungry and ill-housed white citizens is much greater. Whether children or elders, racial minorities or majorities, rural or urban or in-between, economic resources that allow individuals and families to thrive and be productive must be delivered through work, public service programs, or other means. If you don’t have a living wage when your employer needs you, what happens when he or she doesn’t open? The coronavirus has shown us, if you can’t afford to take care of yourself and your family when you are well and strong, you can’t when one or more of your family is ill, quarantined, laid off or unemployed. To do: Fix the economic system that makes it nearly impossible for people to escape poverty; and, fix the extreme inequality that has been increasing rapidly in this nation.
While this time for our country has been terribly damaging, we have learned some important lessons, and it seems that – whatever our personal perspective on the issues – we see these four issues clearly: reform is needed in our health care, elder care, racial inequality, and economic systems. No small order. But we are a nation with many big, bold and resourceful people. We have been alerted. We can change. God willing.
Each one must choose something to do. I am a sociologist trained in the field of aging, personally committed to racial equality, a pastor in the progressive Christian tradition and an interfaith ally. This will impact my action. I care deeply about all four of these issues and will find my way to work on some aspect of this. Will you?
