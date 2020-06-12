First Corinthians 13 tells us about what we all allegedly have, love, what it means and how it should work in every life and every situation, regardless of what the situation is.
First Corinthians 13 should not be forgotten when a white policeman has to arrest a black man. First Corinthians 13 should be first on the mind of every person who takes to the streets in a violent way in response to the perception that the arrest was not made in the way it could have been made. First Corinthians 13 should have been thought of when the knee went to the neck. Should have been foremost on the minds that directed the hands to take a stick and knock out a store window or hold a torch to set a fire. Or hold and aim a gun at another person, where everything is forgotten except that person needs to die, and here is the means.
First Corinthians 13, remembered and employed, can be a better way to accomplish the objectives of the above activities all the way around, for everybody. Looking for power? Here it is, in God's Word.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
