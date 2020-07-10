President Donald Trump is so much more than just a mere carnival barker. As would appear, he's a three-ring circus. The greatest show on earth.
He's the ringmaster directing people where to look. He's the bumbling looniness of the clowns. The acrobat doing one backflip after another. He's the dog and pony show. The magician with his illusions and sleights of hand. The juggler dropping the balls. He's an escape artist. He's a hall of mirrors and wacky distortions. He's the bellowing elephant spraying a mist over the crowd. He's the tilt-a-whirl of cheap thrills. He's the huckster out front of the stalls for games and shoddy merchandise. He's the strongman - in his dreams. He's the calliope playing cartoon music of whistles, toots and tweets.
And when the Trump sho of spectacle and deceit is over, Trump and his roustabouts will fold up their tent and vanish into the night. And people will return home to lives of everyday kindness, honesty and humility, vowing that the circus will never come to town again.
Doug Sutherland, Kokomo
