When Victoria Spartz won her seat in the Indiana Senate via caucus vote, I was against her. First, a friend of mine was also running, and second, I knew nothing about her except that she wasn’t born in the U.S. I was a prejudiced, ignorant fool.
Abraham Lincoln said, “I do not like that man; I must get to know him better.” When I actually met Victoria, I discovered what an articulate, intelligent, and impressive champion of freedom she is. Her history in socialist Ukraine had inspired her to fight for life, liberty, and private property like few people I’ve met. Her achievements in business and agriculture equipped her well for leadership. Her understanding of how government works and what was best for her constituents made me proud that she was my state senator.
It’s rare to find someone of Victoria Spartz’s caliber running for office. She has my full support.
Caleb Blair, Noblesville
