At a time when our government faces historic health care challenges – most notably the battle with COVID-19 and the effort to create and distribute viable vaccines – President Joe Biden has chosen a partisan warrior with no health care or administrative experience to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
While you may not know Xavier Becerra – the current Attorney General of California – you are likely familiar with some of his “greatest hits”.
Remember when the Trump administration gave Little Sisters of the Poor a religious exemption from Obamacare, and the State of California sued the nuns in order to force them to offer birth control? That was Xavier Becerra.
Remember when the State of California tried to make pro-life Crisis Pregnancy Centers advertise free and low-cost abortions? That case was fought all the way to the Supreme Court, where a conservative majority shot it down. That case was called National Institute of Family and Life Advocates v. Becerra.
Remember when President Trump declared a national emergency in order to move forward with building the wall on our southern border, and open border advocates sued to stop it? That, too, was Xavier Becerra.
Lacking administrative experience of any kind, Beccera’s qualifications seem to be his prolific willingness to sue to block Trump administration policies, which he did more than 60 times. Becerra is not a health expert, he’s a career politician, having served in elected office for more than 30 years.
His voting record from his time as a member of the House of Representatives gives a clear indication on how he may operate if confirmed. Becerra voted against a ban on partial birth abortions and against penalties for sex-selective abortions. He received a 100% rating from Planned Parenthood. He has also endorsed a government-run Medicare for All scheme.
HHS is a $1.3 trillion agency that oversees the health and well-being of Americans, according to its mission.
The health and well-being of Americans is indeed of utmost importance, especially in the midst of – and as we emerge from – a global pandemic. A high government position of this nature calls for a nominee with health care expertise and administrative experience. Beccera has neither.
For those reasons and more, I will be a strong no vote against Xavier Becerra’s nomination.
Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana
