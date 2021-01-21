State Sens. Blake Doriot of Senate District 12, Mark Messmer of Senate District 48 and James Tomes of Senate District 49 have introduced Senate Joint Resolution 14.
Http://iga.in.gov/legislative/2021/resolutions/senate/joint/14
The purpose of this resolution is to amend our state constitution to make it illegal to pass any regulations to protect the neighbors of CAFOs and CFOs from the health hazards of these farms, the environment from their pollution and any regulations to make the life of their animals a little more humane.
This resolution shows their total disregard for Hoosiers living near these farms, the environment and animal welfare.
Please contact your state senator at 800-382-9467 and ask him or her to reject SJR 14.
Harold Wilson, Corydon
