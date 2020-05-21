Over the past few months, the horrendous impact of COVID-19 has become personal for many of us. My physician has had it, my Christian spiritual adviser and his wife suffered through it, he even lost his mother to it. Watching friends and colleagues struggle with the wrath of COVID-19 is gut-wrenching.
And then it hit home. This week, our 25-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19. Our daughter is a healthy, active young lady working as a TV weather anchor in the Champaign, Illinois market. As her mother, I am hoping and praying for the best but, of course, I am concerned.
Our daughter’s diagnosis comes at a particularly stressful time for our family as we recently lost my mother. To be clear, my mother was not diagnosed with the virus but her well-being depended on ongoing interaction with those she loved.
The impact of social distancing proved too much for my elderly mother. The loss of my mother is painful and the comfort that a celebration of life would have offered my family has not been realized at this time. I look forward to a day when we can properly honor my mother with a memorial service. Sadly, as many of you have already experienced, funerals under the current guidelines are a tough way to say goodbye to a loved one.
COVID-19 is attacking those that we love and our economy, too. With that said, I feel very strongly that China must be held accountable for the health and economic damage it has done to our nation.
We must eliminate our dependence on China. For example, currently 95% of our medications and supplies are manufactured in China. We need to insist on a return to “Made in the USA” standards. And, we need to hold the Chinese government accountable.
I am a registered nurse and I am a proud businesswoman but first and foremost, I am a mother. My protective motherly instincts have kicked in and I'm on a mission for our district, our state and our nation. We can do better but we must hold China accountable.
I am grateful for the tremendous growing support from the people of the 5th District who, like Sen. Mike Braun, former Congressman Dan Burton, and many other elected and business leaders, believe that with my nursing, businesswoman experiences and my compassionate motherly instincts, I am the right person we need in Congress to bring about change and provide solutions under these very trying times. This is a battle and I am ready to fight.
Beth Henderson, Atlanta, Indiana
