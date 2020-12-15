Over a month ago we knew who won the 2020 presidential election. Joe Biden. He won the popular vote, and he won the Electoral College. Since that time Donald Trump and elected Republicans have been hard at work attempting to destroy our democracy.
This was a free and fair election: Nothing was rigged. There were no millions of illegal votes, no bags of ballots thrown away, nothing was sabotaged. But because Trump is such a weak and stupid man, he’s tried to proclaim himself dictator. What’s worse, Republicans are aiding him. With the ridiculous Texas lawsuit against the swing states that Biden won, many have signed on to trying to give Trump an unlawful second term.
These people attempted to nullify the votes of millions of Americans because they voted for the opposition. It’s shameful.
Along with the state’s attorney general, we have four of these traitors right here in Indiana: Jackie Walorski, Trey Hollingsworth, Jim Banks and Jim Baird. Upon serving in the House of Representatives, all four took an oath to the U.S. Constitution, not to Donald Trump. All four spat on that oath. They all need to pay a political price. They should be shamed into resigning.
On Jan. 20, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as president and vice president of the United States, and thank God the reign of the lying and corrupt Donald Trump will come to a close. God bless America.
Finn Whitlock, Kokomo
