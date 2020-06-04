Lord, sometimes an injustice is so grievous that even the inattentive pay attention. Our nation is reeling at the merciless death of George Floyd. If that were not enough, it is tragic that so many have dishonored this man’s death by their rioting and looting, thus providing ammunition for the enemies of racial equality.
More people have died or been injured because of such abuses, multiplying further injustices to business owners, bystanders, or peaceful protesters. Fighting injustice with further and greater injustice displaces addressing the real issue.
Father, we know we have a problem. Practical solutions, however, seem elusive. Your Word tells us that man sees the outward appearance, but you look at the heart. We ask your help to change attitudes and hearts, and help us value the dignity of all people.
We have nearly 700,000 police officers in our nation, and it only takes a few to tarnish the image of the overwhelming majority who truly seek to protect and serve. Help us weed out the few who are prone to nurture racial hatred or are mentally unstable, and encourage the very many who expend themselves on our behalf.
We know these social eruptions evidence a greater build-up below the surface. We look to you for guidance, protection, and changed hearts. Help us remember that we are all human beings, and we pray, O Lord, that more and more of us would embrace the Golden Rule your son taught us, “Do to others as you would have them do to you.”
We pray your special comfort for the family and friends of George Floyd, and we ask that we would honor his memory by attacking the problem, not people.
In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.
Ed Vasicek, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.