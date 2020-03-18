A prayer for community
Dear Lord,
Our community, state, country, and world is under siege by the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands have died, and we have no idea how many more will perish from this contagious disease.
During times like this, it is important to remember what your Word says, “The prudent sees danger and hides himself, but the simple go on and suffer for it” (Proverbs 22:3). You want us to be reasonably cautious. At the same time, you have told us, “... for God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control” (2 Timothy 1:7). Help us neither be reckless nor strapped by fear.
Lord, we know you are sovereign and in control of all, and nothing happens without your permission. We also understand that this world is under the curse, and disease is part of that curse. The righteous suffer along with the unrighteous in this life, sometimes even more. We also know that you teach us through our trials and tribulations.
Lord, we pray that you would intervene and cut this pandemic short. We pray that you would help us to not catch the disease, or, if we do, that we might recover. We pray for those who will not recover, that they would be prepared to meet you. And we pray for the families and friends of loved ones who are claimed by this pandemic, that you would comfort them, provide for them, and help them in their grief with the hope of eternal life.
We know, O Lord, that, unless your son returns soon, we will all die. This is why it is so vital to have an eternal perspective. You sent your son, Jesus, to die on the cross to atone for our sins so we could be forgiven. He rose the victor on the third day. If we repent of our sins and place our trust in him, we receive the gift of eternal life and come to know you personally. We need to come to know you now, before it is too late. And, if we already know you, we need to live in light of eternity, including the Judgment Seat of Christ and the spiritual legacy that we leave behind. Help us to prioritize the eternal over the temporal.
Please show your mercy and grace and help us through this difficult time.
We pray in Jesus’ name, Amen.
Ed Vasicek, Kokomo
