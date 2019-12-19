The top national headline in the Tuesday, Dec. 17, issue of the Kokomo Tribune said, “Dems: Trump betrayed nation”, when the only betrayal of our nation has been that of the Democrats.
It has been angering and disgusting to watch what the leaders of the Democratic Party in the House of Representatives have done. They have repeatedly lied to the people of our nation. They have been trying to come up with some grounds - any grounds - to seek impeachment of President Trump since before he was sworn into office in January 2017.
Russian collusion did not work. That attempt went on for years. Nothing else worked until they seized on Ukraine.
Now the alleged grounds are withholding military aid from Ukraine in return for an investigation into the Bidens, both Joe and Hunter. It is damned clear the Bidens are as guilty as sin of corruption. The president has every right to ask the new president of Ukraine to take a look at what happened around the 2016 election as it involved people in the Ukraine.
And he has every right - and even duty - to ask for an investigation of the Bidens when good ole Joe was vice president and Hunter was on the take. And even if President Trump wanted to withhold military aid to get an investigation — which he did not — that would have been in the best interest of the United States.
I remind you, too, that President Obama did not provide any meaningful military aid to Ukraine as it defended itself against the Russians. President Trump did. Both President Trump and President Zelensky, the new president of Ukraine, have repeatedly said there was no pressure for any investigation of anything. Too, we learned later that Zelensky knew nothing about any military aid which was forthcoming, let alone if it was being withheld which, I repeat, it was not. The tank-busting Javelin missiles came.
So, the impeachment of President Trump for anything is a total basket of bird droppings. The Democrats have dug a hole for themselves. The Trump train gets longer and stronger with every passing day. All one has to do is look at the crowds that show up at Trump rallies. These are folks from all around the country. They are the deplorable, smelly Walmart shoppers. They no longer will be quiet or fooled by the Democratic establishment's corrupt politicians. They cannot wait for the election in November 2020.
Again, they will come from the hills, valleys, farms, small towns and large to elect President Donald Trump for four more years. President Donald Trump deserves exoneration, not just acquittal in the U.S. Senate. He is innocent of any wrongdoing, let alone any that rise to the level of treason, bribery, or high crimes and misdemeanors.
The do-nothing Democrats are on the road to destroying their own political party. If so, good riddance. The worst are Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. Their sun is rapidly setting.
Kent Blacklidge, Ph.D., Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.