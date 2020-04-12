A warning from God
God is the creator of all things. The ruler of all the world. The beginning and end.
Have you ever seen the whole world come to a stop as it has in the last month? The last time something like this happened worldwide was when Noah and his family took a boat ride.
Let’s take a look at some events in history. God created all things good, but Adam and Eve disobeyed God and caused evil to enter the world.
God has tried various ways to bring the human race back into a right relationship with him.
Four thousand years ago he raised up a people, chosen by him, to be an example of true faith, and love for God. But they became so stuck on being God’s “chosen” people that they forgot about God.
Over 2,000 years ago, God sent his son, Jesus, from heaven to earth to show us how to live and love. Jesus game his life on a cross so that all could be forgiven. He arose from the dead so that all could have eternal life with him.
About 400 years ago, some people who wanted to live and love like Jesus, came to America to have the freedom to worship God, but they became so involved in being Republicans and Democrats that they have forgotten God, as well as the way he wants them to live.
Noah tried to get his friends to repent and come aboard the ark, but only Noah and his family were saved from that great flood.
Jesus said that he was going to prepare a place for us, then he would return to take all who believe on him to that place. All who follow his example of how to live and love will go with him when he comes again.
This coronavirus is a warning from God that he is still in control. He wants everyone to return to him, ask for forgiveness and follow him.
He is coming again!
Don’t be like Noah’s friends who did not get on the boat. Don’t miss this warning to get your life right with God.
James A. Morris, Kokomo
