In preparation for choosing our next mayor in Kokomo, it is important to identify qualities of good leaders. Here is an essential one: Good leaders distinguish between “technical” and “adaptive” challenges.
Technical problems are everyday problems for which there are procedures and know-how for solving them.
Adaptive challenges are not solved by usual technical solutions and, instead, require experiments, new discoveries and adjustments from numerous places in the organization or community. Adaptive work is necessary any time there is a question about direction in an organization or institution, any time the way we have been doing things is not working.
Adaptive work creates conflict and instability because adaptive problems will involve experiments and risk. It is impossible to know how the experiments will turn out, so traditional values may be challenged in the process of coming to new and better solutions. Adaptive work requires a mature and stable person who will be able to lead and guide people through the uncertain times. Abbie Smith has the personal characteristics and knowledge to lead the adaptive work needed in our city.
If you look at Tyler Moore’s webpage, you will see that he is relying on solving Kokomo’s problems by traditional technical means. Police and firefighters are working to the point of burnout, so the technical solution is to hire more. If streets and alleys are in need of repair, the technical solution is to put that in the budget and begin repair work. Sometimes technical solutions are appropriate.
Yet, what are the real adaptive challenges for Kokomo? Take a look at Abbie Smith’s webpage to see that she is working to address the adaptive challenges in Kokomo for 1) Public safety, 2) Infrastructure and 3) Economic development (see abbieformayor.com/tags/platform). Adaptive challenges require relational skills to involve people in working at the identified, required and desired changes, and Abbie Smith has demonstrated her ability to work in ways that bring together many perspectives and people. Abbie Smith will utilize her skill in relational leadership to address the adaptive challenges in Kokomo. Please join me in voting for Abbie Smith for mayor of Kokomo.
D. Bruce Roberts, Kokomo
