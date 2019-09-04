There are many issues facing the next mayor of Kokomo. We could argue over whether there is a crime problem here (statistics suggest there is not), or how many police and firefighters we need, or whether to keep the new street bump-outs and medians that have been built, or whether we need new radio communication for the city.
However, I suggest the most important issue has to do with the approach to leadership the prospective mayor will bring to the post.
The general understanding of leadership in our culture is that decisions must be made by a single authority at the top of a pyramid structure. Yet innovations in business and organizational leadership suggest new ways to understand power and guidance in human organizations.
A well-known expert on power in any organization suggests a distinction between “unilateral power” (the pyramid authority type) and “relational power.” The primary characteristic of relational power is the ability to be influenced as well as to influence. When people are open to each other and mutually influence each other, power is created in the relationship and in the organization.
Leaders who utilize relational power are collaborative leaders, and collaborative leaders are able to create amazing energy and power in an organization.
Abbie Smith has a demonstrated and confirmed ability to be a collaborative leader. If we elect her mayor of Kokomo, we can expect she will bring people together, listen carefully to many different perspectives in the city, and that power and energy will be created for the future of Kokomo: in producing economic development, in ensuring public safety, in building infrastructure supporting the public good, and in many other good things not yet thought of.
I hope you will join me in voting for Abbie Smith for mayor of Kokomo.
D. Bruce Roberts, Ph.D., Kokomo
