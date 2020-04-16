I teach as an adjunct. In normal times, I net about $50 per day for my labor. This semester, I had to completely redesign my course twice – once when we went to online classes and a second time when we were told Spring Break had been extended. I love my work, and I do it with sincere desire to teach the wonderful students at IU Kokomo, who are preparing to be nurses, teachers, software designers, etc. I appreciate them, and the stress they are going through as students, family members, workers or unemployed persons.
But this letter really isn’t about me, although I do believe adjuncts are exploited labor, used in increasing numbers all around the country so that universities can save money.
I am writing to say, let us as a state, do something now if not sooner, about the other truly exploited laborers in our midst.
When have the essential city workers received their last raises? How much do the trash collectors earn? What about orderlies and janitorial staff at hospitals and other essential facilities?
My mother was a cleaning lady – making all those offices look clean and beautiful for the next day’s work. She gave up every evening with me and Saturdays too for businesses that didn’t know she existed. Do you think, even imagine, that she received a living wage? What about office workers themselves? All work in nonessential offices has ended. They probably didn’t have health insurance or a living wage before; how are they coping now? Who should receive a living wage?
And what about undocumented workers? Do you realize how dependent our agriculture, our dairy farms, our food processing plants are on people who serve us faithfully to earn a living for their families, but are hunted by ICE (who should, by the way, be totally converted to doing something more useful during this pandemic, rather than raiding canning plants and removing vital workers)?
I could go on and on. But my point is this. Why are we so mean? Why can’t we pay a living wage to all workers? Why do we hate people who are only trying to survive in a difficult world? Why do we think high-power locals who are popular deserve so much more than the clerks at drug stores? Why don’t we care enough about the children who are already here in the world to provide fair wages and family leave to their parents and to make sure their childcare is safe and helpful to their development?
Maybe we can’t fix the whole nation, but we can fix Indiana. Please, please –enable workers to earn a living wage, admit that giving everyone access to health care helps us all, and stop allowing the hunting of innocent people who are just trying to make a life for themselves here – just like your immigrant ancestors did, my dear fellow European-Americans.
Karen Altergott Roberts, Ph.D., M.Div., Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.