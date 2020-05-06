I’m a senior citizen getting along just fine during the pandemic. I, like many other seniors, have “been there – done that” and know how to be alone instead of lonely.
Have you noticed that the people on TV who are telling us how to get through this rough time are much younger? We’re being asked to “hunker down.” I looked up the term “hunker down” and it means “to squat.”
So my advice to you younger people is to stay home, wash your hands, and squat. Hope this made your day better!
Mark Gustin, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.