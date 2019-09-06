No matter what I do, I will not please everyone. Those who vote for me will be excited when I win this election, while those who did not vote for me will not be excited.
Those people, the ones who did not vote for me, will look to find flaws in everything that I do. If they look hard enough I am quite sure they will find them as well, just as those who voted against Tyler Moore and Abbie Smith will find flaws with them if they were to win.
There is no right or wrong, there is no good or bad. There is your candidate. The person you want to win. While our parties may not be together in this election, I feel the candidates are. We all want what is good for the city of Kokomo.
While we may all choose to go about it in very different ways, we do want the same things because this is our home. One of us may sit back and examine the numbers before deciding, another one may use their experience, and another one of us may dive in head first. This speaks towards no candidate in particular, because I’m sure each candidate will approach each item brought to their attention and decide which of the above approaches works best for that particular item.
We are far from perfect people. We will mess up. We will disappoint. We will break your heart when we cannot do every little thing that you want of us. But I believe, as I am sure both Tyler and Abbie do, we want what is best for the city of Kokomo and all of its people.
When all is said and done, come Nov. 6, I hope Abbie, Tyler and I can drop the party politics and find 30 minutes to ourselves to get together, shake each other’s hands, have a soda or coffee, laugh and smile, and move onto the future.
Michael Virgin, Kokomo
