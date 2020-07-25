More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 110,000 here in Indiana, according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2020 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report.
Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither can we. The pandemic has had a devastating impact on people living with the disease and their caregivers. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia.
I am joining participants of all ages in the fight against the disease during the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. It will be held in Kokomo on Saturday, Oct. 3.
Due to the pandemic, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across their communities.
I joined the Kokomo Walk to End Alzheimer’s to help raise awareness and also to help fund the research to find a cure. I want to live in a world without Alzheimer’s. My mom has Alzheimer’s and now my dad has vascular dementia. So this is very personal for me.
With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times, while also advancing critical research toward methods of diagnosis, treatment and prevention.
Participants can register for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at alz.org/indiana/walk.
Phil Petty, Kokomo
