More and more mass shootings are occurring in the public places of our country, and the call is for more and more gun control laws, "red laws," somebody do something, etc. Coincidental with this is the elimination of God from our public places, our government, our nation, etc. One has only to sue in the courts to take away the "problem" of God.
God is morality; God teaches morality; in Jesus God gives an example of morality. How is it that we reject what God gives us? The government cannot write laws to legislate morality. With less moral restraint on our lives, we are subject to the anti-moral influences and forces of immorality. People have to have an immoral outlook on life in order to reach the place where they can take it so easily.
A people who leave out God discuss answers to mass shootings without him. They talk of what kind of laws they can write to make an immoral abominable act illegal. As if they can write any law that people who have already disobeyed previous laws, will now obey, and the problem will be fixed. If people were going to obey the law, they would have done so already.
We should put God back into our nation's life, acknowledging no one is forced to obey him, but let people see that at least there is possibility for change in morality in our country. Maybe it will give them less reason to conclude perceived wrongs with actions of a such unsuitable fashion. A lack of spiritual morality has put many branches into the national family tree. Mass shootings are only one, but a prominent one.
Spiritual morality could do some pruning.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
