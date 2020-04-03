In the midst of fear, pray Psalm 91:1-6:
“He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most high shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.
“I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him I trust.
“Surely he shall deliver thee from the snare for the fowler, and from the noisome pestilence.
“He shall cover thee with his feathers, and under his wings shalt thou trust: his truth shall be thy shield and buckler.
“Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night; nor for the arrow that flieth by day;
“Nor for the pestilence that walketh in darkness; not for the destruction that wasteth at noonday.”
Sandra Pohlman, Galveston
