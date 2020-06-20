There are some people who have tried to tell us about mental issues they say President Trump has, that are clinical and seem to explain some of his behavior, and are sufficient to put him out of office.
Which is fine, except they do not tell us about the obvious mental issues of candidate Joe Biden, the man they would presumably want us to replace President Trump with.
At times Biden doesn't seem to know who he is, who you are, where he is, what office he is running for, or what he has just said. He should undergo a mental evaluation to see if he is fit to even be running for the highest office in our land, let alone occupy it. Will his mental condition allow him to lead us out onto the international stage, and keep us from becoming a laughing stock or taken seriously?
He has been in politics for 47 years, and now he tells us he can bring to the White House the answers to our problems? What's he been doing, holding back all those answers until now?
It is not all right to tell us about President Trump's "conditions"' alone, and not tell us about candidate Biden's as well. If a numismatist wants to sell you a coin and shows you only one side, don't you want to see the other side also? Or does it make you think he has something to hide on that other side. Isn't what you want that he be honest and truthful with you about what he is trying to sell you?
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
