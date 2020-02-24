I am calling for the removal of Roger Stewart from the Kokomo Common Council for his anti-Muslim statements.
The Constitution does not say the U.S. is a Judeo-Christian country, as you well know, and specifically states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof."
That is pretty clear.
To have a council member who spouts, unapologetically, that the U.S. is a Judeo-Christian country shows his ignorance and small-mindedness. There are many citizens in the city of Kokomo who are not Jewish or Christian, and we do not want a council member who refuses to accept that.
Because of our spiritual beliefs, we are not true citizens or are somehow a threat?
Mr. Stewart needs to speak to a scholar of Islam and get his facts in order. We do not need leaders who continue to encourage hatred of anyone who is "like them."
Margaret Phillips, Kokomo
