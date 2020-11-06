I found the Nov. 5 Sound Off/Letters to the Editor contributions interesting.
One writer ("Popular vote should decide") advocated changing the process by which we select our candidates, as well as "abolish(ing) the antiquated and undemocratic Electoral College, which on five occasions has given us a president who lost the popular vote."
Another writer ("What framers tried to avoid") advocated keeping the Electoral College, stating that without it, "... states like Indiana with smaller populations would have their affairs decided by other states simply because more people lived there, like California, New York, etc."
I'd like to join the fray, but take the center lane. Why not modify the Electoral College to allow a congressional district's vote to go to the candidate who received the most votes in that district, rather than the entire state?
This would allow the popular vote to have a greater reach in determining the makeup of the Electoral College. It would retain the current format (538 total voters, with a candidate still needing 270 to win), but could better represent the wishes of a smaller portion of the electorate.
It appears this approach is already in use, in Maine and Nebraska. I'd like to see Indiana join them.
Mark K. Lyons, Kokomo
