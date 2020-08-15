Appreciation for testing site
The Howard County Health Department would like to thank the city of Kokomo and the employees at Optum for their part in providing public COVID-19 testing.
Prior to the Optum testing site opening in May, there were not any public testing options in Howard County. Currently, our site is one of the most used within the state of Indiana, requiring three nurses to keep up with the local demand for testing.
The city of Kokomo has graciously donated the use of the Kokomo Senior Center for the cause, and its staff do a wonderful job of maintaining the site, accepting calls from the public, and working with the Optum and Howard County Health Department staff.
The seniors who normally use the site for activities should be very proud of how the site is currently used. The staff at Optum work long, 12 hours days, currently seeing hundreds of patients every day. Their service to the citizens of our county is greatly appreciated.
If you need a COVID-19 test, the Optum testing site tests everyone, regardless of age, insurance, or situation. Tests usually have results within 2-3 days. To register for a test, please visit lhi.care/covidtesting. If you do not have internet access, please call 888-634-1116. Walk-ins are accepted. The site is located at 721 West Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Kristina Sommers, Howard County Health Department
