The U.S. War Dogs Association Chapter 3 would like to thank everyone who came out this past week to the Indy Winter Classic Dog Show. Your overwhelming support allows us to continue our mission to support our U.S. Military Working Dog (MWD) Teams deployed around the world.
Your donations and proceeds from the sales of our merchandise are used to send much needed equipment, supplies and CARE packages to the dogs and their soldiers.
If you would like to support our organization or find out more about us, we can be found online at supportourpaws.com or on Facebook at U.S. War Dogs Chapter 3.
Theresa Vaughn, Tipton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.