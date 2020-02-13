I enjoyed reading the article in the Kokomo Tribune on Feb. 5 about the American Eagle Foundation staff bringing the raptors to the students at Elwood Haynes Elementary. What a wonderful opportunity to share this important information.
What was not shared in this article was an important way that everyone can help protect all kinds of birds and other wildlife from being killed when people decide to use a balloon release to celebrate an occasion like a wedding or to honor a person who is deceased. Maybe this topic was discussed during the program that was presented to students. If so, it was not mentioned in the Tribune article.
In "Open Spaces," the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service newsletter from Aug. 5, 2015, the organization stated: "Balloons are great at birthdays, weddings, graduations and more, but once they get loose, balloons can pose a threat to many animals. In addition, many animals can become entangled in balloon strings, which can strangle them or hurt their feet."
U.S. Fish and Wildlife is asking that people discontinue balloon releases due to the harm they do. And I would like to see even more done than just asking people to discontinue the releases.
I think it is time for legislation that would curtail this activity altogether and help save our wildlife.
Peggy Hobson, Russiaville
