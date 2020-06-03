Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore has received credit on social media for his statement responding to the murder of George Floyd and his attendance of Saturday’s protest. And good for him. He’s said the right things. His presence at the protest was a welcome sight.
But his actions prior to this vital moment in many ways encapsulate what is wrong with America, our incendiary politics, and the rise of a police state.
Moore ran a mayoral campaign filled with fear-mongering. Crime is up, people are scared, he insisted. Voters bought it, despite Moore admitting he had no statistical proof. We do need more police, they agreed, amidst only vague explanations of how new officers would help. In large part, voters had been conditioned by hateful social media pages to believe the idea that crime was skyrocketing in Kokomo, that out-of-town ne’er-do-wells had infiltrated the city. Proof and evidence were secondary; the feelings were real, manipulated or not.
Those social media pages and the people behind them were implicitly embraced by Moore and the Howard County Republican Party. At best, Republicans saw the political expediency in not criticizing the rhetoric surrounding last year’s election; at worst, they played a direct, coordinated role. Either way, Moore and party leadership failed to lead at a time when Kokomo needed truth and togetherness.
It’s that same rhetoric – fear of the other – that motivated the rise of Donald Trump and, in many ways, defines the explosion of anger we are now seeing in our supposed democracy. Minorities are tired of being the other, and they are rightfully lashing out.
Make no mistake: Despite Moore’s golly-gee, homespun personality, he has played a direct role in emboldening the mindset of fear and division in Kokomo. By not speaking out against the hate that has enveloped the contemporary Republican Party, and by using panic to play politics, Moore compromised himself – similar to Republicans across this nation.
Just as important has been Moore’s embrace of police worship, a mindset that has only grown since 9/11 and caused many of the problems we now see across America. Give cops whatever they want, he believes. They’re our heroes, our protectors. They deserve it all. Money is no object when it comes to the Kokomo Police Department.
The decision by the Howard County Sheriff’s Department to own a literal MRAP (mine-resistant ambush protected) vehicle – obtained during Moore’s time as commissioner – is another example of how out-of-whack policing has become in America, Indiana, Howard County, and Kokomo.
When police are given weapons of war, when they are lauded as heroes, they become dangerous. They lose perspective. Their worst instincts rise to the surface. They kill us. Or, like a Howard County correctional officer on Saturday, hit us with their trucks.
Tyler Moore is Exhibit A of how to create this mindset within a police force. His subservience to police extends to his devotion to Kokomo’s police union, a group from which he so excitedly accepted a campaign endorsement. Unfortunately, America’s police unions protect bad cops and guarantee their impunity from any real kind of punishment or demotion. Police unions shouldn’t be celebrated like the UAW. But to Tyler Moore, a back scratch is a back scratch.
We deserve more from our mayor. We deserve more from our police. We want to be protected and collaborated with, not intimidated by a near-military force that views the public as the enemy.
We don’t need more cops; we need more sidewalks, more trails, more art, more commerce. Those things grow a city; a swollen police force will only hold us back and further exacerbate an already delicate balance between peace and chaos, democracy and whatever comes next.
Use this moment to learn, Mayor Moore. Be a trailblazer. Be a leader.
We’re counting on you.
William Johnston, Kokomo
