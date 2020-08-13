We all have a decision to make when it comes to face masks.
After a conversation with a local business owner, I was struck by her concerns over how customers reacted to limited capacity and face mask requests. One thing we can each control is our unwavering support for our local community and the small business owners who are the backbone of Kokomo.
Know that local business owners and organizations are doing the best they can as they receive rapidly changing information and update their own policies to be in line with local and state rules.
I encourage each of us to be patient with business owners as they take things one day at a time and know that our government officials are constantly absorbing vast amounts of information to keep us safe.
Many of us are also facing tough decisions when it comes to our children and the new school year. From returning to the classroom physically, virtual classrooms, or even homeschooling, making the right decision has not been easy. Organizational leaders should keep in mind the toll these decisions are having on their staff.
The Society of Human Resource Management provided a report this month stating 68% of employers plan to adopt broader or more flexible work from home policies. Additionally, employers are reporting that 81% are limiting the number of on-site workers and 75% are staggering start, stop, and break times for workers.
Right now, there is a great deal of uncertainty, but our school, business, and government leaders throughout Howard County and the state are all making decisions as quickly as they can to provide safe and supportive environments for us all. The one easy decision we can make is to be patient and supportive of one another through uncertain times.
Liz Kerns, manager, Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce
