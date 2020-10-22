Predictably, and not for the first time, my political sign for my choice of president was stolen from my yard.
It doesn’t sound like a major crime, but to be clear, I paid for this sign and it was well within my property lines. That definitely makes it a crime of theft and trespassing.
Why do some people who like to portray themselves as, arguably, more moral and virtuous, feel the need to silence my voice? Clearly, they have no respect for laws and the property of others. It displays an immoral and distinctly unrighteous ethos.
That little sign would only have been seen by my neighbors if left where I placed it. To compensate for its loss, I’m now broadcasting my support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to a much larger community. I will not be silenced by the actions of the small, petty and lawless.
Laurenda Hurst, Greentown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.