In the past few days President Biden and Vice President Harris have made statements blaming the overwhelming surge of illegal aliens at our southern border, a crisis, on the Trump administration. Senate Majority Leader Schumer, Speaker Pelosi, Homeland Security Director Mayorkas and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki have all parroted this claim. So are they telling the truth?
During the Trump presidency the U.S immigration policy focused on stopping illegal immigrants from entering our country. The Trump administration had what was known as “remain in Mexico policy.” Illegal aliens from Central America were also sent back to their country of origin. Illegal aliens seeking asylum could get in line and apply for U.S citizenship. Last, it was the Trump administration that built almost 500 miles of wall. The truth is, under Donald Trump the U.S. southern border become more secure than at any time in my lifetime.
President Biden immediately halted construction on the U.S.-Mexico border wall. By executive order President Biden reversed all of the Trump administration policies on immigration. President Biden sent a clear message telling everyone that our southern border is open. It was the Biden administration that caused this crisis. They own it and no amount of political spin will change the facts.
So why do the Democrats lie about this colossal mess at our southern border? The answer of course is it makes good politics. The Democrats believe the majority of these illegal aliens will become loyal Democratic voters in return.
Michael Hart, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.