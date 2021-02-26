Most pregnant women work outside of the home. However, financially providing for your family while being pregnant can present health challenges for women and their unborn children. The passage of Indiana House Bill 1358 and Senate Bill 246 would help reduce these health risks and protect the health of Hoosier employees and families.
Indiana House Bill 1358 and Senate Bill 246 allow pregnant women to take more frequent breaks at work and have other accommodations to manage fatigue, nausea and vomiting, ease muscle tension, and prevent fluid buildup in the legs and feet. Effectively managing these side effects prevents preterm labor and lost or terminated pregnancy. As an owner of a women’s health rehabilitation clinic, my colleagues of physical and occupational therapists regularly see how unfriendly work environments jeopardize the health and safety of women and their unborn children.
Last year our clinic treated a young pregnant woman who became a high-risk pregnancy because of the lack of accommodations in her workplace. She went into preterm labor from an internal infection that started as a urinary tract infection (UTI). The UTI was caused by wearing adult diapers at work because she couldn’t always wait until her next break to use the bathroom. She is only one example of many.
Growing and providing for a family should not be dangerous in Indiana. I ask you to call your local state representative, senator, and Chamber of Commerce to advocate for the passage of Indiana House Bill 1358 and Senate Bill 246.
Tara Galles, M.S., O.T.R., Kokomo
