Michael Bloomberg has mentioned Hillary Clinton as a possible running mate in 2020. The Clintons are masters of fallacy, and living under the radar of morality, law and the Constitution.
Bloomberg's pick of a running mate suggests a power struggle between the fat cats and the common man, and an assault on the voters' choice. Bringing the Clintons back into political power will write the final chapter of the betrayal of the American people that started in the 1990s.
No one is better at covering up the truth and making themselves rich at the expense of the American people than Bill and Hillary Clinton. Hillary and the Democratic Party stacked the deck against Bernie Sanders in 2016 by claiming superdelegates, who pushed Hillary over the finish line for the party nomination.
In 2020 Elizabeth Warren is the only candidate standing between Bernie Sanders and victory, and she is on the verge of falling out of the race.
Bloomberg is a late comer, telling the voters that he is their only hope to defeat President Trump. He has changed his political affiliation three times, from Republican to independent and, now, to Democratic. His money has attracted the big political fixers in the Democratic Party such as President Obama and the Clintons. Their appetite for money and power will be the guiding light for their actions.
A brokered convention puts the political fat cats in control.
Bloomberg's goal is to push out the people's choice and buy the election for himself. If Bloomberg achieves his intended goal, he could turn the convention into an open war and destroy the Democratic Party.
Ondis Brantley, Kokomo
