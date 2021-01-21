Gov. Holcomb is kicking off his second term with a bold vision for Indiana's future. The governor's State of the State Address reminded Hoosiers of what's possible in Indiana because of the strong foundation Republican leaders have built over the last two decades.
After the stress and strain of 2020, Gov. Holcomb is setting up 2021 to be a year of recovery, growth, and optimism.
Hoosiers are resilient and our future is bright.
- Kyle Hupfer, Indiana Republican Party chairman
